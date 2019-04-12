Beloved children’s author, Beverly Cleary, turns 103!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Happy Birthday, Beverly Cleary!

The author of the beloved Ramona Quimby series turned 103 years old Friday, according to People.

“Quite often somebody will say, ‘What year do your books take place?’ and the only answer I can give is, ‘In childhood.’” #BeverlyCleary, who spent her own childhood in Portland, turns 103 today! Which of her lovable characters was your favorite growing up? #powellsbooks pic.twitter.com/2F63n8K36v — Powell's Books (@Powells) April 12, 2019

Cleary’s birthday, April 12, was deemed National D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything and Read) Day to honor her accomplishments as a children’s author.

Her first book, Henry Huggins, was published in 1950. People reports that Cleary has since written and published 32 additional books. Cleary published her last novel, Ramona’s World, in 1999.

Her books have reportedly been translated into 14 languages and continue to sell today worldwide.

Cleary has won numerous prestigious literary awards and was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2005.