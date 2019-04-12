Baby born without skin denied transfer to hospital for treatment that could save his life, mom says

SAN ANTONIO — A baby born without skin from the neck down has been denied a transfer to a hospital that could help save his life, News 4 San Antonio reports.

Ja’bari Gray is three months old and was born with a rare skin condition called Aplasia Cutis. His mother, Priscilla Maldonado, said she was told he could be treated at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. But she claims her insurance company told her the hospital was “out of network” and that it wouldn’t cover the transfer or stay.

“Lost, confused, hurt, you know, it’s a child’s life that’s on the line. It should be no questions asked. It should be approved how it is,” Maldonado told News 4. “From day one, they said he had no chance of surviving and I would hate to give up or everybody else to give up on him when he’s made it this far in life.”

She said she had a normal pregnancy, but when her baby was born, doctors realized his condition was serious.

“They don’t know how to treat it,” Maldonado said. “They’re treating it as burns.”

INSURANCE DENIED: The family of Baby Jabari, the 3-month-old who was born without skin from the neck down, says insurance has denied his transfer for specialized treatment.

His mom says she will not give up on Baby Jabari. He remains on life support. @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/7L77o7SFIV — Ariana Lubelli (@ArianaLubelliTV) April 11, 2019

The baby is on life support, and doctors tell them there is nothing more they can do.

“Now it came down to where they just want us to go ahead and disconnect him when we feel comfortable because he’s in too much pain and suffering right now,” Maldonado said. “I just want my baby to be home and be normal and be able to hold your baby.”

Maldonado says she is in the process of changing her insurance.

