Live: ATV driver who said he didn’t know he was being chased by police appearing in court



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man who fled from troopers on an all-terrain vehicle on Interstate 480 will appear in court Friday.

Albert G. Kelley, 30, of Cleveland, faces charges of failure to comply and operating an ATV on a public highway.

A trooper attempted to stop Kelley, who was driving a Kawasaki ATV in the westbound lanes of I-480 on March 20, according to the patrol. He led troopers on a short chase, driving on the shoulder and passing other vehicles, before exiting the highway at West 150th Street

The patrol said it terminated the pursuit as Kelley neared Robinson Jones Elementary School.

Troopers were able to identify Kelley thanks to tips generated by the dash camera video.

He turned himself in to troopers and confessed to his involvement, according to the state patrol.

He told Fox 8 he wasn’t trying to elude police.

“I didn’t know that I was being really chased; I thought they were just trying to get me off the highway and like ‘hey, go home,'” Kelley said.

