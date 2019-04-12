Animal rescue: Cat found in Cleveland had ears sliced with scissors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Northeast Ohio animal rescue group is saddened and sickened by an extreme case of animal abuse.

The severely injured cat made its way to a neighbor’s porch early Friday morning on Cleveland’s west side. The neighbor comforted the cat and called the Forever Friends Foundation.

The orange and white cat was brought to the Able Animal Hospital in Parma. Staff said the it has obvious signs that someone cut and sliced it’s ears. The left ear is barely hanging on.

The person also started cutting the right ear, slicing cartilage, which would’ve put the cat in extreme pain.

“The injuries are straight cuts to both ears. It appears like somebody used scissors or shears. The other ear is crushed,” said Debbie Bartowick with the Forever Friends Foundation.

Bartowick said she hasn’t seen abuse like this case, but she has received a couple other clearly abused cats also from around the same area of West 105th Street and Western Avenue in the last year.

The foundation said the 4-year-old male is very friendly and appears to be someone’s pet that got loose and possibly fell into the wrong hands.

“He’s very social. You can pet him. He trusted somebody and how horrible it must have been for somebody to do that and the pain he felt,” Bartowick said.

Both Bartowick and Dr. Harmander Sandhu said it’s obvious the injuries were not caused by another animal.

“It’s very unfortunate for a poor animal, which can’t speak and can’t say anything, and went through all of that pain,” Sandhu said.

The cat needed surgery Friday afternoon to stop the pain and spread of infection. He had to have both ears amputated, but is recovering after surgery.

Forever Friends, which is paying for the treatment, said the cat will eventually be put up for adoption

Forever Friends relies solely on donations.

The Cleveland APL is looking into the abuse case and plans to open an investigation.