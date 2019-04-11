Weather: Mild with breaks of sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday’s high was only 47°F… but the cool down will be an after-thought by Thursday afternoon when some backyards will flirt with the 70°F mark ahead of yet another cold front approaching for Friday.

It’s a crazy, eclectic up-and-down pattern that will also mean at least 3 rainy systems in the next 8 days. Those rainy systems may collectively erase the nearly 1″ rainfall deficit for April thus far.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

The pattern is still featuring up and down temperatures through April 20th as we indicated last week. Chances of precipitation every 3 days or so…Small chance for a ridge of warmth to develop that lasts longer than a day or two. The possibility for light snow has dropped.

Rainfall this week (April 7-12) looks to be above normal.

Long range outlook (per out initial release April 4) shows temperatures trending near/below normal heading into the last week of April. Some brief bursts of warmth still possible

Latest sunset times for different locations across Ohio. Notice the sunset times are later further west.