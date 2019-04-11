Wayne Dawson elected into Cleveland Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Congratulations to our own Wayne Dawson!

Thursday, Wayne was elected into the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and awarded the Excellence in Television award for his work on our morning show.

The award was given at the 29th Annual Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting.

Wayne joined the Fox 8 family in 1980 and has been a staple for us and the community ever since, particularly with his annual Celebrity Bowl-A-Thon which benefits the Dawson Foundation that provides so many scholarships and makes dreams come true.