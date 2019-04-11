‘They were crawling with fleas’: 162 dogs removed from hoarder’s home in Georgia

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — 162 dogs were rescued from a hoarder’s home in Georgia this week.

According to WSB, police first received a call about the property after someone suspected there was dog fighting happening there.

When investigators arrived on scene, they didn’t find any abuse, but they did find dozens of small dogs.

WSB reports that none of the animals were neutered or spayed, so they kept having puppies.

The animals are now in the care of four different shelters in the area.

Society of Humane Friends of Georgia posted on Facebook about the dogs and said ” they were terrified and crawling with fleas.”

The owner was cited by the city and could pay up to a $1,000 fine and spend 60 days in jail.

This left the county with 157 dogs to house, which would have overwhelmed Rockdale’s animal shelter.

Thankfully, Diez said, several metro Atlanta rescue groups stepped up to house the dogs and find them new homes.

The Society of Humane Friends of Georgia in Lawrenceville, Paws Atlanta, Perfect Pet Rescue of Atlanta and Pregnant Dog Rescue in Griffin all assisted to pick up nearly all the dogs.

As of Wednesday evening, Diez said only about 20 dogs remained. He said people interested in adopting these pets should reach out to any of the four rescue groups.