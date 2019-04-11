Texas teen, friend charged in murder of his mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Two teenage Texas boys have been charged with killing the mother of one of the teens.

According to KSAT, 18-year-olds Daniel Saucedo and Matthew Dempsey have been charged with capital murder in the death of Dempsey's mother, 53-year-old Mary Helen Dempsey.

Dempsey told authorities he and Saucedo went to his mother's house to rob her Monday night, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet. Dempsey reportedly said the two entered the home using his key and began gathering items they intended to steal.

Dempsey was in his bedroom and Saucedo in the kitchen when Mary Helen returned to the home. Dempsey allegedly attacked his mother from behind, beating her with a baseball bat, when she turned entered the kitchen and turned on the light.

KSAT reports that Saucedo then grabbed another bat and also began beating Mary Helen.

One of the teens then grabbed and knife and cut Mary Helen in the throat.

Saucedo allegedly placed a blanket over her body while Dempsey rummaged through her wallet.

The teens then loaded all of the stolen items into Mary Helen's car, which authorities reported stolen, and drove off. The two later went to an ATM to withdraw money from Mary Helen's accounts using cards they took from her wallet.

Mary Helen's body was discovered by her daughter on Tuesday.

Dempsey and Saucedo were arrested Tuesday and have both been charged. They are being held on a $1 million bail each.

According to KSAT, court records revealed that Dempsey was out on bail for a charge of driving while intoxicated at the time of his mother's killing.

