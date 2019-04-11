× Suspect in Akron murder-suicide is Twinsburg firefighter

AKRON, Ohio– The man suspected of killing a woman before taking his own life has been identified as a Twinsburg firefighter, Akron police say.

The victim’s daughter called 911 early Thursday morning after hearing an argument and gunshots. Officers responded to the house on Brittain Road and found the 35-year-old victim dead in the basement.

The suspect was located on Virginia Avenue. Akron police said as they approached, he put a gun to his chest and shot himself. He was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died.

The victim’s two children, ages 11 and 7, were at home at the time of the shooting. They are now with their father.

The Twinsburg Fire Department said Demetrius T’Juan Butler has worked there since February 2012. Fire officials said he was well liked.