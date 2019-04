A new survey might start a cat fight among animal lovers.

According to researchers from the University of Chicago, dog owners are happier than cat owners.

Country Living reports that 36 percent of people with pooches consider themselves very happy. Meanwhile, only 18 percent of feline moms and dads said the same.

Canines can help their owners be more extroverted, physically active and agreeable, the survey says.

The data shows 93 percent of pup parents see their pet as part of their family.

