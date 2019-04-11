Students from nursing, theatre programs at Kent State pair up to practice crafts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio -- You wouldn't think nursing and theatre have much in common, but Kent State University has found a way to bring both majors together to help students practice their crafts.

'We do two simulations here at Kent State using the actors. We do a mental health one and end of life because manikins can't really simulate what a patient's reactions are and families as well," said Kent Nursing School Associate Dean Tracey Motter.

The nursing professors give the actors basic scenarios and talking points and the rest is improvisation.

"It's different every time I've done it depending on what the nurses say and what we say in the moment, which is super great practice in something I wasn't that great at," said Theatre major Taylor Fox.

The ultimate goal with these interactions is to help nurses practice their bedside manner.

Professors explain that end of life care can be especially difficult.

"This will prepare me for the future when I'm dealing with an end of life scenario and I'll think back to this time with what I should say to these patients," said Nursing student Autumn Griffin.

The program has been around for a couple of years, but is routinely changing so they have fresh scenarios.