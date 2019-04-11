Solon woman attacks son after discovering dirty dishes in sink, police say

Posted 9:31 pm, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, April 11, 2019

SOLON, Ohio — A mother in Solon was arrested for domestic violence recently after police say she attacked her adult son.

According to the department, officers were called out to her apartment in the 33000 block of Aurora Road on April 6.

Upon arrival, they met with a woman who said she had come home from work and saw dirty dishes in the sink. She then got into a verbal fight with her son and began throwing items around the room. She claims she never actually hit her son.

Officers report that the son was found on Aurora Road and eventually returned home.

He said that she did hit him with some of the items thrown and also allegedly attempted to stab him with a steak knife.

The mother suffered some injuries, but police said they were caused by her own actions.

 

