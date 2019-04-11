× Sen. Bernie Sanders holding Ohio Workers Town Hall Meeting in Lordstown Saturday

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is holding events across the midwest this weekend including a town hall meeting in Lordstown, Ohio.

Sanders, who has declared his presidential candidacy for the 2020 race, is hosting an Ohio Workers Town Hall Meeting with the AFT President, Randi Weingarten, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lordstown High School.

He will sit down with experts and workers in the community to discuss everything from plant closures to schools and education.

Sanders will reportedly deliver a message focused on fighting against unfair trade deals that undermine workers wages and enrich CEOs, rebuilding and strengthening unions and guaranteeing health care as a right to all with Medicare for All.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required however an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance to the town hall will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

You can RSVP for Sanders’ town hall in Lordstown, here.

