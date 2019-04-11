× Panel of mass shooting survivors, family to meet with students in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– A group with connections to some of the country’s worst mass shootings will hold a panel in Youngstown on Thursday.

The discussion, called “Survival and Moving Forward,” at Stambaugh Auditorium begins at 4:30 p.m. for students and 7 p.m. for the main event. Tickets are free, but required.

The panel features:

Sue Klebold, mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the perpetrators at the Columbine High School shooting in 1999

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman entered Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Kaitlin Roig, former teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., site of a mass shooting in 2012

Brandon Wolf, survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed by a white supremacist in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.