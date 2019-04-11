Panel of mass shooting survivors, family to meet with students in Youngstown

Posted 1:02 pm, April 11, 2019, by

Flowers, candles and mementos sit outside one of the makeshift memorials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. (Photo credit: RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– A group with connections to some of the country’s worst mass shootings will hold a panel in Youngstown on Thursday.

The discussion, called “Survival and Moving Forward,” at Stambaugh Auditorium begins at 4:30 p.m. for students and 7 p.m. for the main event. Tickets are free, but required.

The panel features:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.