Panel of mass shooting survivors, family to meet with students in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– A group with connections to some of the country’s worst mass shootings will hold a panel in Youngstown on Thursday.
The discussion, called “Survival and Moving Forward,” at Stambaugh Auditorium begins at 4:30 p.m. for students and 7 p.m. for the main event. Tickets are free, but required.
The panel features:
- Sue Klebold, mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the perpetrators at the Columbine High School shooting in 1999
- Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman entered Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
- Kaitlin Roig, former teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., site of a mass shooting in 2012
- Brandon Wolf, survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting
- Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed by a white supremacist in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
