‘No one was harmed, injured or threatened’: Student brings gun to North Elementary School in backpack

GRAFTON, Ohio — Authorities have been contacted after an elementary school student in Grafton brought a gun to school Thursday.

According to Midview Schools Superintendent, a North Elementary School student brought the firearm to school in his bookbag. He reportedly didn’t threaten anyone or take the firearm out of his bag.

However, some of his fellow classmates saw the weapon and reported it immediately.

The principal and school officials examined the weapon and determined it was real. They say they contacted the Sheriff’s Department, Children and Family Services, and the child’s parents immediately; all of whom arrived within minutes.

The principal and superintendent contacted every parent with a student in that particular classroom and met with the North Elementary School staff who were made aware of the situation.

The superintendent told FOX 8 that there is not a safety concern for the staff or students. He says they were lucky to “avoid a more serious situation” and he knows “everyone feels very fortunate that no one was harmed, injured, or threatened.”