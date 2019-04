Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

16-year-old DeShawn Thompson was last seen March 25 in Lorain. He has tattoos on both arms, his left calf, and stomach.

DaShawn is 6 feet tall and weighs about 154 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Lorain police at (440) 204-2100.

