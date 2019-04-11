Martin, Bieber lead Cleveland to 4-0 win over Tigers

Martin, who played 78 games for Detroit before being traded to Cleveland last season, went 5 for 11 with two homers and a double in the series.

“I really like Comerica Park to play,” Martin said. “This is a big park, but at the same time, feel really good in Comerica Park. It’s not about the field. I just go to home plate every single at-bat to do my best.”

Bieber (1-0) struck out six with one walk, improving to 8-0 on the road in his young career. Martin and Carlos Santana had three hits apiece for the Indians.

“I thought we chased some pitches, but their guy was doing a lot of good things,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He spun it well and he moved it around on us, and when we hit the ball hard, we hit it right at somebody.”

Spencer Turnbull (0-2) allowed three runs in four innings.

Turnbull struck out the game’s first two hitters before Jake Bauers singled, stole second and scored on Santana’s single.

“It’s frustrating, because I could have been out of that inning with a little luck, but you have to flush that out of your mind and keep pitching,” Turnbull said. “I felt like I didn’t give us much of a chance to win the game, and that’s something that’s going to bother me for the rest of the day. After that, I have to start getting ready for my next start.”

Martin made it 2-0 with his homer, then added an RBI single in the fourth. Santana hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Turnbull got some help in the third when left fielder Dustin Peterson made a spectacular diving catch on the warning track.