Madison man accused of repeatedly raping young child

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A Madison man is accused of raping a girl under the age of 13 multiple times.

Madison Township police said the victim identified 25-year-old Sergio Aboytes as her attacker. During questioning, he admitted to raping the young girl on at least three occasions, police said.

The alleged crimes happened between December 2018 and April 2019. The police investigation began on Wednesday.

Aboytes was arraigned on three counts of rape in Painesville Municipal Court Thursday morning. His bond was set at $500,000. If he posts bond, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor.