It’s a big dill! Cleveland Pickle Festival coming this summer

CLEVELAND– Attention pickle aficionados. The Cleveland Pickle Festival is coming this summer.

The event is at North Coast Harbor on the East 9th Street Pier on Saturday, Aug. 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

In addition to pickle-themed foods and pickle beer, fans of the fermented vegetable can also enjoy live music and a pickle eating contest. Admission is free.

Proceeds from the fest benefit Greater Cleveland Volunteers, which recruits people to help with more than 100 local non-profit organizations.

