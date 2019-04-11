Grab your umbrella! Showers expected Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the lakeshore was STILL hanging on to a cold, raw lake breeze, keeping Burke Lakefront Airport at 44°F… while temperatures are hanging out near 60°F south of the Ohio Turnpike. The NE winds near the lakeshore should slowly shift into the SE during the night. This should finally allow the warmer air to push into all of the state.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Friday we’ll range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. A line of showers and storms will move in starting in our western counties after 10 a.m. and exiting by mid-afternoon with rapid clearing. There is only a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in Pennsylvania.

It’s a crazy, eclectic up-and-down pattern that will also mean at least three rainy systems in the next 8 days. Those rainy systems may collectively erase the nearly 1″ rainfall deficit for April thus far.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.