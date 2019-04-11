Fox Recipe Box: Stefani learns how to decorate an Easter Bunny Cake

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It may look hard to create, but making your own Easter bunny cake is really very easy. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer got a lesson from cake baker Shante Dunton. Shante teaches culinary arts at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School and has her own cake business called 'Simply Cakes by...Shante'. You can visit Shante's Facebook page by clicking here.
