CLEVELAND, Oh -- In honor of National Barbershop Day the talented singers of PinnaCLE barbershop quartet visited the Fox 8 studio. PinnaCLE is offering six weeks of free singing lessons (no experience necessary) on Tuesday evenings from April 16 to May 21st at Good Soil Lutheran Church Hall in Rocky River. Click here to visit the group's Facebook page and learn more about PinnaCLE.

