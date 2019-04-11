Euclid man accused of killing his dog pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- A Euclid man accused of killing his own dog pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Alfred Schlick, 60, faces charges of abuse of animals. In court Thursday, he requested a public defender. He is not being held on any bond.

According to a Euclid police report, officers were called to his Alberton Road home around 7:40 Saturday morning for a “highly intoxicated male making strange comments.”

The report states the man had told a family member that if she came over she would find his dog in a pool of blood.

When police first arrived and asked about the dog, the man said he didn’t want to talk about it. He eventually allowed police inside his home where they found the dog deceased. The man told police a person visiting his home shot the dog.

The man was taken into custody and remains in jail.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian. After examined by a veterinarian it was determined the dog had been stabbed to death.

