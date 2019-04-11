× Crews continue work on Rockside Road water main break

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Water Department continues to work on the water main break on Rockside Road in Maple Heights.

The break happened Wednesday night near Pennsylvania Avenue.

The water department said the flow rate is under control and crews are working to isolate the leaks so repairs can be made.

“Customers in the area may experience temporarily discolored water due to the break. While unsightly, the discoloration is not harmful and should clear after running the cold water tap for several minutes,” the department said.

There is no boil advisory.

Maple Heights and Bedford police closed Rockside Road from Broadway Avenue to Lee Road South.

41.402236 -81.561397