Mom of two missing girls led police on chase, Fairview Park police say

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating two girls, whose mother took them in violation of a court order and hit a police cruiser.

Tamani McCalla is 2 and Talisha McCalla is 4.

Police said their mother, Caryann Sewell, was ordered to turn them over to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services. On Monday, after the hearing, Sewell went to the girls’ day care and took them, in violation of the court order, police said.

Sewell, 23, is also wanted by Fairview Park police.

According to police, she left the girls in the car for about an hour on Wednesday while she tried to get a job at a business on Lorain Road. When confronted by officers, she lied about her identity.

Police said Sewell put her car into reverse and hit a cruiser. She jumped curbs and a sidewalk to get to West 208th Street, where she drove across a lawn, police said.

Officers chased her through residential streets, but terminated the pursuit because they said her driving posted a risk to the public and her children.

Sewell is 5 foot 7 and 170 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 or Fairview Park policeat 440-333-1234.