Cleveland police ask for help finding missing man with possible dementia

Posted 12:13 pm, April 11, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a missing 64-year-old man who possibly suffers from early dementia.

Frederick Johnson is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has gray/black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and white and black tennis shoes.

According to reports, Johnson was last seen on April 6. He sister told police he was supposedly helping a female move that day.

Johnson’ s nephew later said he spotted him in the area of East 126th Street and Abell Avenue.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

