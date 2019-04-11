× Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to introduce sloth bear cub

CLEVELAND- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is introducing one of its newest members this morning.

The sloth bear cub, who was born January 14, is the first bear born at the zoo in 30 years.

The cub will make its first public appearance in its outdoor habitat in the Zoo’s Wilderness Trek. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s new reindeer calf that was born April 3, 2019, will also be visible.

While the gender has not yet been determined, the sloth bear cub and mom, Shiva, both have been doing well.

Coming up in the next few weeks, guests will have the chance to name the sloth bear cub.

41.445934 -81.712613