Cedar Point announces new attraction coming in May

SANDUSKY- Cedar Point is about to get even bigger next month. Monster Jam Thunder Alley wll roar into the park bringing some of the biggest and baddest Monster Jam trucks to the amusement park for a limited-time experience.

Starting May 18 through June 30, fans can get up close, sit in, and even ride some of their favorite Monster Jam trucks.

The exhibits and activities include:

Monster Jam Thunder Alley:

At Monster Jam Thunder Alley, five of Monster Jam’s biggest superstars have taken over a part of the park. Each truck’s personality and legacy are on display in unique, never-before-seen ways. Guests can create larger-than-life photo ops and memories, get up close to and sit inside real Monster Jam trucks, including Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Megalodon®, Max-D™ and Zombie™, and explore immersive and interactive areas and elements to feel the excitement that is Monster Jam.

Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck Experience:

Guests can strap in for an unforgettable ride in a real Monster Jam truck. Board an all-new, 10-passenger Grave Digger or Megalodon truck for an unforgettable ride on a thrilling Freestyle-inspired course. Once on board, guests will feel the roar of real Monster Jam action as the truck tackles the most obstacles on any ride truck track ever built.

Monster Jam Garage:

Guests can interact with and learn how Monster Jam trucks come to life in this first-of-its kind Monster Jam Garage experience. They’ll have the opportunity to touch, feel and turn real Monster Jam elements that make these mechanical marvels soar. Guests can see how a 1,500-horsepower engine works, turn enormous 645-pound tires on an axle, see how oversized shocks absorb punishing landings and crank the gears inside of a real transmission.

Monster Jam Build-a-Truck:

The little ones can let their imaginations take over as they build their very own mini Monster Jam truck. A nominal fee is required for this activity.

Monster Jam Pit Stop Play Area

Monster Jam Thunder Alley is free with park admission. For more information click here.