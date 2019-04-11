Cavs, coach Larry Drew have ‘mutually parted ways’

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways with head coach Larry Drew.

Two nights after the season finale, the team and Drew have mutually parted ways.

The 61-year-old took over the team six games into the season, on October 28,  after then-coach Tyronn Lue was fired following an 0-6 start to the season. Cleveland finished the season 19-63, which was the second worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers reached a deal with Drew last November adding a second year to his contract as head coach.

However, as of Thursday it has been confirmed that Drew won’t be serving that second year as head coach.

