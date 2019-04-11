‘American Horror Story’ teases a slasher new season

LOS ANGELES — “American Horror Story” is back and creepy as ever.

The FX show released a teaser video for its ninth season, titled “American Horror Story: 1984.” If the title card is any indication, viewers can expect, blood — and lots of it.

“1984” should be a good hint the new season will pay tribute to ’80s slasher films, where scary serial killers go running around on the screen with a knife (or a other sharp object of the killer’s choice).

The “American Horror Story” trailer for fits that criteria precisely: scary forest, screaming, a sharp knife and images of people running away from a man in a terrifying black outfit.

(The Billie Eilish song in the background makes the imagery even more eerie.)

“American Horror Story: 1984” premieres this fall.