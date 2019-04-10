You get one chance to get your garden soil right! AJ Petitti shows you how

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Before you plant one seed in your garden, you better make sure your soil is ready! AJ Petitti and his team compiled some excellent tips to help ensure your garden will be successful this season.

From the Petitti team:

If you want an excellent harvest from your garden this season, it all starts with loose, dark, rich soil – and that means taking the time to amend your soil before planting a single crop this season.

Start by cleaning out any winter debris or remnants of last year’s garden.

Add sphagnum peat moss, which works to break up the soil, keep it light & fluffy, and hold moisture all season.

Add Petitti Planting Mix, which contains rich bark and nutrients.

Add Wholly Cow, which is a composted manure, or Sweet Peet, which contains organic nutrients.

Turn the soil over with a shovel to mix the amendments in well.

Then spread Espoma Garden-tone, an organic fertilizer designed to support vegetables, and Espoma Soil Perfector, which are granules that take the form of small rocks of pebbles, last forever in your garden, and work to condition the soil over time.

Sprinkle in some lime to raise the pH of the soil to a level that will allow plants to better absorb the nutrients that have been added.

If you’re eager to get the garden started, now’s the right time to plant springtime cold crops like herbs, cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, brussels sprouts, onions, potatoes, and more!