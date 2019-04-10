Wife decides to drive dead husband back to Canada, claims ‘too pricey’ to ship body from US

QUEBEC — Law enforcement officials made a bizarre discovery while checking a car at the US-Canada border recently.

According to the Toronto Sun, a woman and her son were driving back to Quebec from Florida with her dead husband in the car.

They explained that the man, who is in his 80s, had been having health issues and died of a suspected heart attack while on the trip.

When asked why they didn’t pay to have the body shipped, they said they felt it would be “too pricey” with US health care.

The paper reports that there appeared to be no signs of trauma to the man, however, an autopsy still needs to be conducted.