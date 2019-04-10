Warm temperatures heading our way Thursday followed by rain later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Wednesday’s high was only 47°F but the cool down will be an after-thought by Thursday afternoon when some backyards will flirt with the 70°F mark ahead of yet another cold front approaching for Friday.

Take a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

It’s a crazy, eclectic up-and-down pattern that will also mean at least three rainy systems in the next eight days. Those rainy systems may collectively erase the nearly 1″ rainfall deficit for April thus far.

The pattern is still featuring up and down temperatures through April 20 as we indicated last week. Chances of precipitation occur every three days or so. There's a small chance for a ridge of warmth to develop that lasts longer than a day or two. The possibility for light snow has dropped. Long range outlook shows temperatures trending near/below normal heading into the last week of April.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

