Two chances to see Compassion the Musical this week

Posted 11:10 am, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, April 10, 2019

There is a spiritual event happening this week in Westlake. You can catch Compassion The Musical at Church on the Rise on April 11th and 13th. www.CompassionTheMusical.com

