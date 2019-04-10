Son shoots suspect as sisters hide in the closet in Houston home invasion

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are investigating a home invasion and shooting.

Police say late Tuesday night, several suspects pistol-whipped a father as he arrived at his home.

According to KHOU, two sisters hid in the closet while the suspects ransacked the property.

Police say the son and his mother arrived home and knew something was wrong.

According to police, the son grabbed his gun and shot at the suspects.

One of the suspects was shot in the head. He died at the hospital.

Police are searching for the other suspects.