Some Michigan high schools getting fed up with Uber Eats and other food delivery services

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI. — Some school districts in Michigan are putting the kibosh on food delivery services like Uber Eats and Doordash.

According to the Detroit Free Press, school leaders say the deliveries are becoming too common and even disruptive.

“It was getting to the point where you’d have eight, 10, 15 deliveries a day,” Pat Watson, principal at West Bloomfield High School told the paper. “It’s a building policy: You can’t have food delivered during the school day.”

He said the deliveries have also created a safety concern and have been known to cause tardiness too.

“It’s supposed to be here at 12 and my lunch is done at 12:30,” Watson said. “Now it shows up at 12:35 so now I haven’t gone to class. But now I’ve got my Panera and I go to class to eat in there.”

Schools in other states are also adopting similar policies, including here in Ohio.