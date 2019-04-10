Show info: April 10, 2019
David’s Pork Parmesan
David shared his recipe for a simple pork parmesan. He recommends serving it with pasta. Click here for the recipe.
Easter Wines
Dina Kostis from Pickwick & Frolic showcased great bottles of wine for your Easter table. If you don’t feel like cooking for the holiday, take advantage of Pickwick & Frolic’s Easter Brunch. It’s from 11a-6p on Sunday, April 21st. Click here for more information. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Financial Quarterback
It’s that time of year when the real estate market heats up along with the weather. Certified financial planner Jim Lineweaver discussed real estate trends. You can learn more this Sunday on Fox8. Watch The Financial Quarterback with Jim Lineweaver prior to Fox news Sunday. www.lineweaver.net
Lunch at Luigi’s
It’s been a staple in Akron since 1949. We stopped by Luigi’s Italian Restaurant to sample the menu. Luigi’s opens at 11a. http://luigisrestaurant.com/
Spiritual Event
There is a spiritual event happening this week in Westlake. You can catch Compassion The Musical at Church on the Rise on April 11th and 13th. www.CompassionTheMusical.com
Game Day
Put down your cell phone and open up a board game! Boarders Board Game Café has dozens to choose from! Click here to watch the story. www.cafeboarders.com
The Phantom of the Opera
The Phantom of the Opera is on stage at Playhouse Square through April 20th. Tickets are on sale now. We caught up with a local actress Trista Moldovan. Click here to see the story. www.playhousesquare.org
Last minute getaway
Pack your bags! If you’re willing to travel soon, you can save big on your next trip to Punta Cana. The deals start at $799 for seven nights. Call Canary Travel for more information. 216-252-1000. www.CanaryTravel.com