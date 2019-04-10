× Show info: April 10, 2019

David’s Pork Parmesan

David shared his recipe for a simple pork parmesan. He recommends serving it with pasta. Click here for the recipe.

Easter Wines

Dina Kostis from Pickwick & Frolic showcased great bottles of wine for your Easter table. If you don’t feel like cooking for the holiday, take advantage of Pickwick & Frolic’s Easter Brunch. It’s from 11a-6p on Sunday, April 21st. Click here for more information. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Financial Quarterback

It’s that time of year when the real estate market heats up along with the weather. Certified financial planner Jim Lineweaver discussed real estate trends. You can learn more this Sunday on Fox8. Watch The Financial Quarterback with Jim Lineweaver prior to Fox news Sunday. www.lineweaver.net

Lunch at Luigi’s

It’s been a staple in Akron since 1949. We stopped by Luigi’s Italian Restaurant to sample the menu. Luigi’s opens at 11a. http://luigisrestaurant.com/

Spiritual Event

There is a spiritual event happening this week in Westlake. You can catch Compassion The Musical at Church on the Rise on April 11th and 13th. www.CompassionTheMusical.com

Game Day

Put down your cell phone and open up a board game! Boarders Board Game Café has dozens to choose from! Click here to watch the story. www.cafeboarders.com

The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera is on stage at Playhouse Square through April 20th. Tickets are on sale now. We caught up with a local actress Trista Moldovan. Click here to see the story. www.playhousesquare.org

Last minute getaway

Pack your bags! If you’re willing to travel soon, you can save big on your next trip to Punta Cana. The deals start at $799 for seven nights. Call Canary Travel for more information. 216-252-1000. www.CanaryTravel.com