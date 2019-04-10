× Rockside Road shut down due to water main break

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Rockside Road has been shut down between Broadway Avenue and Lee Road due to a water main break.

According to police the water main leak occurred at Rockside Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

There is reportedly low water pressure on the west side of Maple Heights.

Cleveland Water Department is working to fix the problem.

Maple Heights police says there is no timeline currently and to avoid the area if you can.