Portage APL rescues malnourished husky left for dead on side of road in Ravenna

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A husky is slowly recovering after he was left for dead along a road in Ravenna last week.

According to Portage Animal Protective League, the dog was discovered by people walking through the area. They think he was probably dumped there since he wasn’t seen the day prior.

The animal rescue said they were hesitant to share photos of the dog at first because they thought he was going to die.

They said he is between two and four years old and only weighs about 18 pounds, which is likely due to starvation.

The dog is now in the care of local vets and is starting to eat and walk.

Anyone who may know this dog or the owner, please contact the Portage Animal Protective League.

Donations are also welcome.

***Warning: the photos below may be upsetting to some .***