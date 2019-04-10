Package thief steals homeowner’s identity to buy expensive cell phones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY CITY, Ohio -- Authorities in Medina County are trying to track down a bold package thief, who has a fraudulent new twist on a crime that has angered and frustrated so many on-line shoppers.

Homeowners in Valley City are on guard after the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras stealing several packages.

Detectives with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said video shows the suspect grabbing a package containing a cell phone valued at more than $1,000 on April 5 at 2:30 p.m. The video shows him getting into the driver's seat of a dark sedan, possibly a Nissan, and driving away.

What is strange is that the homeowners never ordered the cell phone, and they were alarmed when they discovered additional surveillance video of a man, believed to be the same suspect, on April 4 at 2:30 p.m. picking up a package containing another cell phone valued at more than $1,000. Once again, he left in a dark sedan, but this time he got in the passenger side and his getaway driver backed out of the driveway.

Once again, the homeowners noted that they never ordered the cell phone.

Investigators said the crook caught on camera is not your average package thief. They say he actually stole the identity of the homeowner, ordered the cell phones and had them sent to the home as if it was his own.

The homeowners intercepted the next package containing another cell phone order and started investigating. They discovered that the suspect used their personal information to create a Sprint account, began ordering expensive phones and was waiting around when they were delivered.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.