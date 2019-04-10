Ohio store owner helps hungry, shoplifting teen instead of calling police

TOLEDO, Ohio– The owner of a 7-Eleven store in Toledo helped a shoplifting teen instead of calling police.

According to WTVG, surveillance video shows the store owner talking with the teen over the weekend. “He said, ‘I’m stealing for myself. I’m hungry, and I’m doing it for my younger brother,'” said Jitendra “Jay” Singh.

Singh did not call police. Instead, the TV station reports he told the teen to go back to the food aisle and get pizza, sandwiches and more and there would be no charge for them. The store owner said he didn’t want to see the teen go to jail and not do anything “good in life.”

Singh, who has been in the neighborhood for five years, said he likes to help others when he can.