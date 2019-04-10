Myles Garrett and ‘his son’ to host puppy play date at Kirtland dog park

KIRTLAND, Ohio– Cleveland Browns defensive end and new dog dad Myles Garrett is hosting a puppy play date on Wednesday.
Fellow dog parents can join Garrett and his black German shepherd at Canine Meadow in Kirtland at 3 p.m. Parking is limited and the Pro Bowler will not being signing autographs.
Being the responsible dog owner, he also reminded other pet parents to have their animals up to date on their vaccinations.
Last month, Garrett introduced fans to his son, Gohan, named for the “Dragon Ball” character. The pair went hiking at Blue Hen Falls in Cuyahoga Valley National Park and have posted some pretty adorable pictures. You can follow the pup’s own Instagram @gohan_garrett