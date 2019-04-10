Man who assaulted teen he says was molesting a child due in court to face assault charge

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – A 20-year-old Eastlake man will be back in a Willoughby Municipal courtroom Wednesday to face a charge for assaulting a teenager, who he says was molesting a child in his home.

Rick Adams was arrested March 21, shortly after he assaulted the 17-year-old and then posted a video to his Facebook page, showing the teen bleeding and telling him to admit to what he did to the boy.

A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“I kinda blacked out,” Adams said previously in an interview with the FOX 8 I-Team. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

The 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with rape. Prosecutors are seeking to try him as an adult. The case is still pending.