Man charged in death of construction worker in University Heights enters not guilty plea

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - 64-year-old Wiley Bridgeman entered a not guilty plea and waived his preliminary hearing in Shaker Heights Municipal Court Wednesday on charges in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a construction worker.

Police say Bridgeman hit two construction workers on Cedar Road, killing one of them.

According to the complaint and affidavit from Shaker Heights Municipal Court, Bridgeman "did recklessly cause the death of David W. Sollars." Sollars was 54 years old.

Bridgeman faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault.

His case now moves to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court. His arraignment is scheduled for April 16.

His attorney also argued for a bond reduction for Bridgeman because of various medical conditions.

The judge granted that reduction with the stipulation that he cannot drive.

