× Live: First appearance for man charged in death of construction worker in University Heights



SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – 64-year-old Wiley Bridgeman is scheduled for his first court appearance Wednesday in Shaker Heights Municipal Court on charges in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a construction worker.

Police say Bridgeman hit two construction workers on Cedar Road, killing one of them.

According to the complaint and affidavit from Shaker Heights Municipal Court, Bridgeman “did recklessly cause the death of David W. Sollars.” Sollars was 54 years old.

Bridgeman faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault.

Continuing coverage here.