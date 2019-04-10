Live: First appearance for man charged in death of construction worker in University Heights

Posted 8:55 am, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, April 10, 2019

Wiley Bridgeman

Live Video
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – 64-year-old Wiley Bridgeman is scheduled for his first court appearance Wednesday in Shaker Heights Municipal Court on charges in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a construction worker.

Police say Bridgeman hit two construction workers on Cedar Road, killing one of them.

According to the complaint and affidavit from Shaker Heights Municipal Court, Bridgeman “did recklessly cause the death of David W. Sollars.” Sollars was 54 years old.

Bridgeman faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault.

Continuing coverage here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.