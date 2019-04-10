‘It’s a dream come true’: Boy battling cancer becomes honorary member of Cleveland Monsters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's a dream come true for Ryan "the brick wall" Kutchta, who is now an honorary member of the Cleveland Monsters.

On Wednesday, the team hosted a press conference to welcome the 12-year-old.

His parents said he has been battling an aggressive form of cancer and hasn't been able to play hockey with his youth league.

"It's a dream come true. It's indefinable. He needed something, a little boost emotionally and this was it," said his Mom Denise Kutchta.

She said she is beyond grateful to the Monsters and A Special Wish Foundation for making this happen.

On Thursday, Ryan will get the chance to suit up with the team and skate during warm ups.

He will then be introduced as the newest member during their game against the Charlotte Checkers.

'It's awesome to have him out here and see the smile on his face. Any little help we can bring to him is important and we're glad to have him out," said Monsters Goalie Brad Thiesson.

In addition to Ryan's one dollar salary, the Monsters have also given his family season tickets for the next five years.