× Heartbeat abortion ban passes Ohio Legislature, heads to Gov. DeWine’s desk for signature

COLUMBUS — Bill banning abortions after heartbeat detected clears Ohio Legislature and heads to Governor DeWine’s desk, who says he will sign it.

The Republican-controlled Ohio House has again passed a measure to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected Wednesday with a 56-39 vote, sending the heartbeat bill back to the Senate, who agreed to its changes.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated he would sign such a ban.

Ohio would join five other states that have passed such restrictive abortion measures. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as five or six weeks into pregnancy, before many women even find out they’re pregnant.

Similar measures approved by Ohio lawmakers were twice vetoed by DeWine’s predecessor, Republican Gov. John Kasich, who said enacting the heartbeat bill would prompt a costly court battle and it would likely be found unconstitutional.

The measure, aimed at sparking a challenge to Roe vs. Wade, appears poised to become law.

Continuing coverage.