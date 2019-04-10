Fox Recipe Box: Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese with Crispy Bacon

Posted 8:19 am, April 10, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Oh — If you love Mac & Cheese, you will want to be in downtown Willoughby this Saturday for the Mac & Cheese Stroll. Ten restaurants will be offering different recipe and Johnny Langdon, the chef at Ballentine’s, shared his recipe with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson.

Click here to learn more about the Mac & Cheese Stroll Willoughby.

Hello Margaret! This is Chef John from Ballantine, I was told to send this recipe over for tomorrow.

Blackened Chicken & Pepperjack Mac

1.5cup heavy cream
2.5 cup grated pepper jack cheese
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon creole seasoning
1- 6oz chicken breast

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.