Fox Recipe Box: Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese with Crispy Bacon

CLEVELAND, Oh — If you love Mac & Cheese, you will want to be in downtown Willoughby this Saturday for the Mac & Cheese Stroll. Ten restaurants will be offering different recipe and Johnny Langdon, the chef at Ballentine’s, shared his recipe with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson.

Click here to learn more about the Mac & Cheese Stroll Willoughby.

Hello Margaret! This is Chef John from Ballantine, I was told to send this recipe over for tomorrow.

Blackened Chicken & Pepperjack Mac

1.5cup heavy cream

2.5 cup grated pepper jack cheese

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon creole seasoning

1- 6oz chicken breast