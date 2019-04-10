× Father of Aniya Day-Garrett files lawsuit against Cuyahoga County DCFS

CLEVELAND — The father of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett has filed a lawsuit against Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services.

According to Tom Merriman, whose firm is representing Mickhal Garrett, the lawsuit was filed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Aniya died on March 11, 2018 after suffering months of abuse.

Her mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, were convicted of aggravated murder in her death. On March 20, Day was sentenced to life in prison without parole while Lewis got life in prison with the chance of parole after 20 years.

During the trial, officials testified Aniya was malnourished and suffered at least one stroke due to tearing blood vessels on her brain from blows to the head. They said she endured years of abuse and neglect, and reports to social and daycare workers were apparently ignored.

Garrett, was fighting for custody of Aniya at the time of her death. He told the jury he filed a complaint with Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services and a report with East Cleveland police when he noticed signs of abuse during a visit with his daughter.

Garrett has previously argued that he and others made repeated complaints of suspected abuse, but the county did not act quickly and never took enough action to get Aniya out of her mother’s home.

