Elyria police: Couple arrested for road rage hid loaded gun in hotel couch

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria police responded to a report of road rage on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

A driver told police another car was driving erratically behind her vehicle. The driver said when the other vehicle passed her, the passenger pointed a gun at them and forced them off the road.

At that time she told her daughter to call 911 and got back on the road to follow the car, according to a police report.

The suspect car stopped at a hotel.

Police identified that driver as Emilee Durda.

According to police, Durda told them her passenger only pointed a hairbrush at the other vehicle.

Police say Durda gave officers consent to search her hotel room and vehicle.

Officers found an empty Glock handgun box in the vehicle, according to a police report.

After questioning Durda about the gun, she admitted to hiding the gun under a couch cushion near one of the bathrooms in the hotel.

Police say the magazine was loaded.

Officers arrested Durda for tampering with evidence.

Police also arrested her passenger.

Marvin Allison faces multiple charges, including aggravated menacing.